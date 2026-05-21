AI Factory Partnership With Rebellions Sends Credo's Shares Up 8%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares surged 8.3% in trading yesterday and closed at $182.98. The catalyst behind the rally was Credo’s collaboration with Rebellions. By integrating Credo’s ZeroFlap active electrical cables (AECs) into Rebellions’ RebelPOD AI infrastructure platform, the two companies aim to deliver scalable, turnkey AI factories optimized for enterprise inference workloads.

In high-utilization clusters, brief instability can interrupt data flows, reduce GPU efficiency and force administrators into time-consuming troubleshooting cycles. Credo’s ZeroFlap AEC technology is designed specifically to eliminate these intermittent disruptions. AECs are engineered to provide stable high-speed connectivity, reduce signal integrity issues, enable plug-and-play deployment, lower maintenance complexity and improve operational uptime. By integrating these cables into the RebelPOD architecture, Rebellions can offer enterprises AI infrastructure with greater resilience and predictability.

The collaboration strengthens Credo’s position within the AI inference market. Rebellions is developing AI accelerators focused on inference workloads rather than training. Inference, the process of running AI models in production environments, is expected to become one of the fastest-growing segments of the AI semiconductor market. By integrating Credo’s connectivity solutions into Rebellions’ production-ready AI infrastructure stack, the partnership creates a more comprehensive offering for enterprises seeking scalable AI deployments. This also expands Credo’s exposure beyond traditional hyperscale customers and into enterprise AI markets.

The 8% stock gain suggests that investors believe the partnership could accelerate Credo’s revenue growth opportunities in AI infrastructure. CRDO has already benefited from surging demand for AI networking solutions, particularly among hyperscale cloud providers. Strategic alliances like this could diversify its customer base while deepening its exposure to enterprise AI deployments.

How Does CRDO Stack Up Against Major Semiconductor Giants?

Broadcom AVGO is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators augurs well. Its AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that support large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. In April, Broadcom expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to deliver AI-powered network observability solutions and entered a multi-year strategic alliance with Meta to scale next-generation AI infrastructure, reinforcing its position in cloud networking and AI compute. AI networking is expected to accelerate in the fiscal second quarter and grow to 40% of total AI revenues.

Marvell Technology MRVL is benefiting from the strong demand environment across the data center end market. Its data center end market is gaining from AI-driven demand for custom XPU silicon. Marvell is solidifying its leadership in AI interconnect and optical technologies, a critical backbone of next-generation data centers. In fiscal 2026, it began volume shipments of 200G per lane 1.6T PAM4 DSPs and ramped up its 51.2 Tbps switches while continuing strong demand for its 800G PAM DSPs. Management expects its electro-optics portfolio to deliver strong growth in the near term, reflecting unmatched positioning in AI interconnect. Expanded partnership with NVIDIA significantly strengthens Marvell’s long-term growth outlook by embedding it deeper into the fast-growing AI infrastructure ecosystem.

CRDO Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CRDO are up 47.5% in the past three months compared with the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 33.5%.



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Regarding the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, CRDO is trading at 16.69, higher than the industry’s multiple of 9.33.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRDO earnings for fiscal 2026 has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.



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CRDO currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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