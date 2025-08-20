AI Expands Latin America Presence With Eletrobras Partnership

C3.ai, Inc. AI recently announced a partnership with Eletrobras — Latin America’s largest power utility — to scale its Grid Intelligence solution across the company’s entire transmission network. The initiative builds on a successful 2024 pilot program across 10 substations and marks a significant milestone in Eletrobras’ Eletro.ia program, which aims to embed AI across its operations. The deployment underscores AI’s growing role in enhancing grid stability, operational resilience and efficiency in Brazil’s energy sector.

The deployment will leverage C3.ai Grid Intelligence, built on the company’s Agentic AI Platform, to deliver real-time fault detection, faster response and improved compliance across Eletrobras’ assets. Alongside this, the utility will implement C3 Generative AI to streamline operational reporting, cutting down administrative workloads and enabling operators to focus on higher-impact tasks. These technologies are expected to modernize network monitoring, accelerate incident resolution and enhance service reliability for customers across Brazil.

Management highlighted the platform’s ability to identify alarms, cluster faults and recommend corrective actions in under 10 seconds compared with traditional response times that could stretch from minutes to hours. With global energy demand rising and volatility increasing, the collaboration with Eletrobras paves a path for potential growth avenues for C3.ai.

Focus on Strategic Partnerships Bode Well

C3.ai’s expanding partner ecosystem has become a central driver of growth, with 73% of agreements in fiscal 2025 executed through collaborations. The company deepened its ties with hyperscalers like Microsoft, AWS and Google Cloud, leveraging their global sales forces and distribution reach to scale adoption of C3.ai’s enterprise AI applications. Microsoft, in particular, played a pivotal role, with 28 new joint agreements in the fourth quarter and active executive engagement at customer events. Beyond technology partnerships, C3.ai also advanced alliances with consulting leaders such as McKinsey’s QuantumBlack and PwC, combining its AI expertise with partners’ industry knowledge to accelerate enterprise adoption across sectors, including manufacturing, financial services and utilities.

The renewal and expansion of C3.ai’s long-standing partnership with Baker Hughes further underscores the strategic importance of alliances to its growth trajectory. Since its inception in 2019, the collaboration has generated more than $0.5 billion in revenues, serving energy majors such as ExxonMobil, Shell and Petronas. With the agreement now extended through 2028, C3.ai not only secures a steady revenue stream but also enhances credibility in the industrial AI space. Together with its growing roster of hyperscaler and consulting partners, these collaborations position the company to capture a larger share of the rapidly expanding enterprise AI market, while shortening sales cycles and accelerating deployments across industries.

In the past three months, shares of AI have fallen 20.5% compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 9% decline.



AI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Computers - IT Services industry are Vertiv Holdings Co VRT, Telos Corporation TLS and Genpact Limited G.

Vertiv presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average. Vertiv stock has rallied 13.6% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 24.5% and 34%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Telos has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41%, on average. Telos stock has surged 64.6% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Telos’ 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 45.8% and 64.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Genpact carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.1%, on average. Genpact stock has jumped 4.2% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genpact’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 5.1% and 6.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

