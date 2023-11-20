AI Events Dictate Monday's Bull Market; Zoom (ZM) Beats

A familiar narrative from 2023 took hold of the markets today: tech stocks, particularly those with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. Succinctly, this morning we saw that fledgling AI company OpenAI had fired its CEO Sam Altman — and Microsoft MSFT wasted no time wooing Altman to run its AI business. The dust is far from settled here, including the exact reason for Altman’s termination from OpenAI, but the result by today’s close is that Microsoft has gained another +2% to an all-time high in stock value.



NVIDIA NVDA is also at a record high by the end of Monday’s normal trading session, one day ahead of reporting Q3 earnings. The graphics processing innovator — and forerunner of 2023’s “Magnificent Seven” stocks — is expected to bring +479% earnings growth year over year and +171% revenue growth. The Nasdaq index itself has sped ahead +37% year to date — double the second-place S&P 500 — largely on companies like NVIDIA, which has gained +250% from the first of the year. The Nasdaq is also up in 15 of the past 17 sessions.



All told, the Dow grew another +203 points today, +0.58%, while the S&P 500 increased by an even stronger margin, +0.74%. The Nasdaq stayed true to form and led the way among major indices, +159 points or +1.13% (with more help from Microsoft and NVIDIA) while the small-cap Russell 2000 — which has led the way over the past five sessions — brought up the rear for today, +0.45%.



Earlier today, we saw October Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) come in lower month over month to -0.8% from -0.7% previously, wallowing in recessionary conditions for the past year or so. Over the past six months, we’ve seen -3.3% LEI, but this is the good news: the previous six months we were -4.5%. Those previous numbers pointed to a pending recession, but as we know, it has not come to pass. And now, with gasoline prices coming down, consumers may begin seeing some relief ahead of Black Friday, which would suggest perhaps we’ve passed through the worst of our economic conditions.



Zoom Video ZM reported fiscal Q4 numbers after today’s close, outpacing expectations on both top and bottom lines. Earnings of $1.29 per share easily surpassed the $1.08 in the Zacks consensus, while revenues of $1.14 billion were ahead of estimates of $1.12 billion. Next-quarter earnings guidance was boosted as well, to a range of $1.13-1.15 per share from $1.08 analysts had been expecting. Shares of Zoom have zoomed up +6% in late trading on the news, though the stock is flat year to date.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.