AI Entreprenuer Buys $4 Million Xometry Shares After Joining Board

Key Points

Lukas Biewald purchased 47,058 shares at $85 per share on June 3, 2026, for a total value of ~$4 million.

Biewald joined the Xometry Board of Directors on May 21 after serving as a CEO and AI executive at other companies.

All shares were acquired through direct open-market buying; no indirect or derivative activity was involved.

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Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)is a digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing that has seen its shares rally nearly 36% year-to-date

Lukas Alexander Biewald, Director of Xometry, reported the open-market purchase of 47,058 shares for a transaction value of ~$4 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 47,058 Transaction value $4.00 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 55,134 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4.53 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($85.00); post-transaction value based on June 3, 2026 market close (price not specified in source).

Key questions

How did this purchase affect Biewald's ownership position in Xometry?

The transaction resulted in a nearly six-fold increase in direct holdings, boosting Biewald's stake from 8,076 to 55,134 shares, now representing approximately 0.11% of shares outstanding as of the latest available data.

The transaction resulted in a nearly six-fold increase in direct holdings, boosting Biewald's stake from 8,076 to 55,134 shares, now representing approximately 0.11% of shares outstanding as of the latest available data. What does the transaction structure indicate about intent or complexity?

The entire purchase was executed directly in the open market, with no evidence of derivative instruments, indirect entities, or administrative allocations, suggesting a straightforward accumulation of common stock.

The entire purchase was executed directly in the open market, with no evidence of derivative instruments, indirect entities, or administrative allocations, suggesting a straightforward accumulation of common stock. How does the timing of the purchase align with recent stock performance?

Biewald bought shares after a one-year total return of ~120% for Xometry as of June 3, 2026, indicating a willingness to increase exposure despite the stock's strong price appreciation over the prior twelve months.

Biewald bought shares after a one-year total return of ~120% for Xometry as of June 3, 2026, indicating a willingness to increase exposure despite the stock's strong price appreciation over the prior twelve months. Does Biewald maintain holdings in other share classes or via alternative structures?

According to the filing, Biewald's post-transaction position consists solely of 55,134 directly held Class A shares, with no indirect holdings or positions in other share classes reported.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $740.80 million Net income (TTM) -$51.94 million 1-year price change N/A

* 1-year performance calculated using June 3rd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Xometry provides a digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing services, including CNC machining, 3D printing, injection molding, and sheet metal fabrication.

The company generates revenue by connecting buyers with a distributed network of manufacturing partners, earning commissions and service fees on each transaction.

Primary customers span aerospace, automotive, industrial, medical, and electronics sectors, with a focus on product designers, supply chain professionals, and hardware start-ups.

Xometry operates at scale as a technology-driven marketplace, offering broad access to manufacturing solutions through its digital platform. The company leverages a networked approach to efficiently match customer demand with manufacturing capacity, supporting rapid prototyping and high-volume production. Its competitive edge lies in its ability to provide diverse manufacturing services, flexible fulfillment, and a streamlined procurement process for a wide range of industrial customers.

What this transaction means for investors

This is a nicely bullish sign for Xometry shareholders. Biewald joined the company’s board of directors on May 21 and was awarded 8,076 shares as part of the position. Directors like Biewald have no obligation to even hold any stock in a company they help govern, so the fact that he stepped up with $4 million of his own cash to invest is the business is decidedly positive.

Biewald is an AI expert who has served as SVP of AI Initiatives at CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) and also cofounded Weights and Biases, an AI developer platform CoreWeave acquired. Xometry sees AI as a way to speed up service to its global customer base while improving margins. One can infer that Bielwad agrees with that vision, given his personal investment.

The executive is a Stanford University-trained computer scientist who is highly respected in the industry. He sold Weights & Biases to CoreWeave earlier this year in a transaction valued at more than $1.2 billion. That likely means the Xometry shares represent only a small portion of his wealth, but the size of the purchase is still a meaningful sign.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Xometry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.