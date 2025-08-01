AI Earnings: 2 Key Reports to Watch

The 2025 Q2 earnings season keeps chugging along this week, with a notable number of companies on the reporting docket. Among the bunch are several Mag 7 members, with several other heavyweights also reporting.

But concerning notable companies reporting in the coming weeks, Palantir PLTR and NVIDIA NVDA reflect highly consequential reports concerning the AI frenzy.

Both stocks have enjoyed stellar growth over recent periods thanks to the red-hot demand, with many expecting the upcoming releases to further confirm the bullish trend.

For those interested in the AI frenzy, let’s take a closer look at what analysts are expecting for each.

Palantir Reports August 4th

Palantir’s latest set of quarterly results continued to impress, with sales climbing 40% year-over-year alongside an upgrade to its current-year sales outlook. Massive growth has been driven by red-hot demand that’s seemingly only continuing to grow.

As shown below, the company’s sales growth has been outstanding over recent periods, a reflection of the red-hot demand PLTR has been enjoying.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Importantly, customer count grew nearly 40% year-over-year and 8% sequentially. Palantir also booked a record U.S. commercial total contract value throughout the period ($810 million), which grew a staggering 180% year-over-year.

Customer growth will be the key metric to watch for the release, one that PLTR has consistently positively shocked on over recent periods. Analysts have been silent concerning their EPS and sales revisions, with expectations unchanged over recent months.

The AI-favorite is expected to see 55% EPS growth on 38% higher sales.

NVIDIA Reports August 27th

Unrelenting demand for its Data Center products has provided NVIDIA with unprecedented growth over recent years. The AI favorite again came out with rock-solid results in its latest quarterly print, with Data Center sales of $39.1 billion climbing 73% from the $22.5 billion print in the same period last year.

Below is a chart illustrating NVIDIA’s Data Center sales on a quarterly basis. While the results themselves will (unsurprisingly) be the focal point of the release, commentary surrounding upcoming periods and new product launches will be a key post-earnings factor concerning share movement.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS revisions for NVDA’s print have remained stagnant over recent months, with the current $1.00 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate suggesting 47% year-over-year growth. The $48.5 billion expected in sales is up a marginal 0.9% over the same timeframe, reflecting sizable YoY growth of 52%.

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q2 earnings cycle continues to roll along, with this week’s reporting docket notably stacked. And concerning the broader AI frenzy, reports from NVIDIA NVDA and Palantir PLTR will be key in getting a better gauge on the current AI landscape.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.