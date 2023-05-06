AI Dystopia or AI Profits: It’s Your Choice

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Geoffrey Hinton, one of the “Godfathers of Artificial Intelligence,” announced Sunday he quit his position at Google after 10 years so he can “freely speak out about the risks of AI.”.

And speak freely he did during his “exit interview” with The New York Times.

In the article published on Monday, May 1, Hinton says he had helped create a monster and is no longer as comfortable pushing boundaries on AI development without regulations in place.

“It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using [AI] for bad things,” he says.

Also on Monday, executives at International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) said they expect to freeze hiring for jobs that they believe AI could do. In an interview with Bloomberg, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna estimates that up to 7,800 jobs could be affected by the freeze.

Then on Monday evening (it was a busy Monday!), during his company’searnings call Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) CEO Dan Rosensweig said:

In the first part of the year, we saw no noticeable impact from ChatGPT on our new account growth and we were meeting expectations on new sign-ups. However, since March we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it’s having an impact on our new customer growth rate.

The online education company’s shares tumbled a massive 48% on Tuesday.

And that was just on Monday. With AI, we’ll see more wild news like that out next week… and the week after that… and every week after that.

The AI assault on jobs and businesses is starting.

Most businesses – and investors – will lose big time.

But a few will emerge wealthier than ever.

That’s because AI can be a powerful tool for businesses that figure out how to use it correctly.

And as my longtime followers know, it’s becoming an essential piece of every investment toolbox.

So, in today’s Market 360, I’ll show you why that’s true…

And how my AI-Powered system would have kept you out of bank stocks… long before the current crisis started back in March.

The Unknown Can Be Powerful

We’ve all seen the movies and TV shows where AI is used to do harm. We’ve seen these dystopias for more than 50 years.

The fact is that its human nature to be fearful of new technology when it first comes on the scene.

But it’s also exciting.

That was case with consumer-level AI…

In fact, just five days after the release of ChatGPT, more than 1 million people tried it out.

Shortly after that, ChatGPT reached 100 million active users, making it the fastest-growing computer application in history.

Companies that are beginning to use so-called generative AI like ChatGPT and DALL-E (a tool for AI-generated art) are seeing huge success.

In the most recent round of Big Tech earnings, the CEOs from Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) talked at length about the potential for AI, from building their own models to rapidly integrating AI into their products.

And Bank of America, Corp. (BAC) noted in a recent report on AI trends that “Big Tech is now engaged in an AI arms race developing their own ChatGPT-like chatbots and incorporating AI into their search engines.” They go on to say they estimate that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to theglobal marketby 2030.

So the uses and implications of AI are beyond enormous.

At its core, AI is a technology that has the ability to analyze trillions of data points, in real-time, to make stunningly accurate predictions about the likelihood of future events.

As my longtime readers – and their portfolios – know well…

Harness the Power of AI in Your Portfolio

My AI-powered stock selection system can predict a stock’s success OR failure – weeks and even months ahead of time. It is designed to identify the optimal entry and exit points for fast-moving stocks.

Take the most recent banking crisis for example. Using my AI-powered system, I was able to warn my readers to sell – or avoid like the plague – the likes of Credit Suisse, Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank before they folded.

Just take a look at the image below…

It shows how my AI-powered stock selection system moved First Republic from a C “Hold” rating to a D “Sell” rating (aka “avoid like the plague”) back in September 2022 – long before all this talk about any “banking crisis.”

My system made the same calls on Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank right around the same time.

As I spoke about in March, Silicon Valley Bank went from being the 16th-biggest U.S. bank, with about $209 billion in total assets, to virtually nothing in less than a week.

However, those who followed my system would’ve known to stay far away from Silicon Valley. As you can see from the report card above, the stock hadn’t been considered a “Buy” since March 2022, and it was stuck at a D-rating between last September and this past March when it went defunct.

They also would’ve known to stay away from Credit Suisse prior to its implosion.

The report card below shows that my system considered the Swiss bank a “Sell” for most of last year. In fact, it fell to an F-Rating, my lowest score, last summer. It has consistently stayed at an F-Rating since last December.

Indeed, long before the current banking crisis, my system started waving its hands in the air, warning my readers to stay far away from the worst bank stocks on the market.

Many investors were blindsided by the “banking crisis”… but thanks to my AI-enhanced system, my readers and I weren’t.

If my readers followed my system’s guidance back then, they saved themselves a heck of a lot of losses… and even more heartache.

