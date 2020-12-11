AbCellera Biologics, which provides an AI powered drug discovery platform for antibody therapies, raised $483 million by offering 24.2 million shares at $20, above the upwardly revised range of $17 to $18. The company offered 1.2 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 23 million shares at a range of $14 to $17 before raising the range on Thursday. At pricing, the company raised 20% more in proceeds than anticipated.



AbCellera Biologics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABCL. Credit Suisse, Stifel, Berenberg, SVB Leerink and BMO Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article AI drug discovery platform AbCellera prices upsized IPO at $20, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



