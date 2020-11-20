AbCellera Biologics, which provides an AI powered drug discovery platform for antibody therapies, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The company offers a full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered drug discovery platform that searches and analyzes a database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. Rather than advancing its own clinical pipeline of drug candidates, AbCellera forges partnerships with drug developers and helps them develop drugs more efficiently. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 94 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 26 partners.



The Vancouver, Canada-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $28 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABCL. AbCellera Biologics filed confidentially on October 5, 2020. Credit Suisse, Stifel, Berenberg, SVB Leerink and BMO Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article AI drug discovery platform AbCellera files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.