AI Doomsday: Why 1 Crashing Crypto Could Be a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity

Key Points

A research piece released last month suggested major economic headwinds if AI rapidly progresses.

The government has a history of taking drastic measures to pump liquidity into the system, which provides a powerful tailwind for this scarce digital asset.

Although it's probable that AI fears are overblown, that doesn’t undermine this crypto’s potential.

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On Feb. 22, Citrini Research dropped a piece titled "The 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis" that rattled investor confidence in the market and economy. It highlights the possible negative results if artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly progresses.

Just days after the report, fintech powerhouse Block added to the worries when it announced layoffs of 40% to its staff.

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Since the research memo was released, the S&P 500 index is down more than 4% (as of March 19). Financial stocks tied to spending activity, like American Express and Capital One, are off by double digits.

The turmoil and uncertainty point to this crashing cryptocurrency being a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.

Counting on the government to step in and provide support

The main takeaway from the Citrini report is that AI productivity enhancements will lead to a wave of corporate layoffs, particularly for white-collar workers. This will result in a drastic reduction to incomes earned and spending power, which will reduce demand across the economy. In this scenario, unemployment soars and wages tank.

Despite how scary this sounds, people can count on the government to step in and provide support. This would actually introduce a powerful tailwind for a scarce asset like Bitcoin, which is 44% off its peak. Cutting interest rates, and keeping them near zero, and printing money are the tools. Plus, a wave of regulations could be introduced to protect workers in various industries.

Providing support is exactly what the U.S. did on two separate occasions in the past couple of decades. During the time of the Great Recession, the government injected trillions of dollars of stimulus into the economy through different programs. Then, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the government stepped in again, only this time with more firepower and at a faster pace.

Bitcoin, which was created and launched on the heels of the Great Recession, is up 9,000,000% in 15 years. It has been a direct beneficiary of the government's reckless fiscal and monetary policies.

Ignoring these fears, this asset still has a promising future

Any headlines hinting at possible AI-induced doomsday scenarios get a lot of attention these days. I don't believe there's a reason to worry, though.

Integrating AI throughout the economy will take time. It's not going to happen overnight. Plus, not everything can or will be automated. What's more, new jobs will be created, as has been the case throughout history.

These AI fears are overblown, in my opinion. But Bitcoin still has significant long-term upside, based on the same argument about fiscal and monetary policies providing a persistent liquidity boom. Even when the economy isn't facing a severe recession or generational health crisis, sovereign debt and money supply levels keep rising.

That alarming trend is not going to end. And it supports the case for Bitcoin being a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity right now.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Block. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.