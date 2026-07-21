AI Demand Leads to Blowout Results for These Semiconductor Giants

The 2026 Q2 earnings season really picks up pace this week, with a few Magnificent Seven members, namely Alphabet and Tesla, headlining the docket. The big banks got us off to a great start, delivering solid results without giving the market any unexpected spooks.

So far throughout the cycle, several companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor TSM and ASML Holding ASML, have both raised sales guidance, again underpinning just how fierce the demand picture has become concerning the AI frenzy.

ASML Plans to Increase Capacity

ASML designs, develops, integrates, and services advanced systems used by major global semiconductor manufacturers to create cutting-edge chips that power artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and a wide array of other electronic and communications technologies.

Strong AI-driven demand led ASML to raise its full-year sales outlook in its recent quarterly release, also now planning to boost its machine production capacity over the next several years due to strong order intake. Overall sales of $10.8 billion grew 25% YoY, while earnings also saw strong growth, both crushing our consensus estimates.

The stock’s outlook remains bullish, with EPS revisions jumping higher across the board post-earnings.



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TSM Posts Huge Growth

Taiwan Semiconductor, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is the world's leading semiconductor foundry, reflecting a highly critical player in the technology landscape amid the AI frenzy. It manufactures the powerful chips needed to run next-generation AI technologies.

Thanks to the huge wave of artificial intelligence spending, TSMC raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to roughly 40%. The company also increased its CapEx budget to a range of $60 - $64 billion to expand its manufacturing capacity to keep pace with the soaring demand for advanced AI chips. Sales of $40.2 billion grew 33% YoY, with earnings also climbing a rock-solid 75% YoY. Both items beat our consensus estimates handily.

EPS revisions have moved higher across near-term timeframes following the release, keeping the stock’s momentum and overall outlook notably bright.



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Bottom Line

The 2026 Q2 earnings season is kicking into a much higher gear this week, with many notable companies slated to report in the coming days and weeks.

And so far, both ASML Holding ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor TSM have been standouts thanks to red-hot demand. The results from the pair further underscore just how fierce the AI landscape remains, with each posting blockbuster numbers while also raising their sales outlooks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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