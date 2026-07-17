The AI Data Center Boom Is Bigger Than One Stock—These ETFs Spread the Bet

Though a handful of companies have emerged as frequent topics of conversation in AI, investors would do well to remember that the industry is still very much in a developmental phase. It's possible, and even likely, that the list of leading AI companies in the coming years will differ from today's. This is as true of data center companies as any others within the industry, particularly given potential changes to regulations, shifting public opinion on data centers, and the potential impact of new technology.

Investors can approach the data center industry in multiple ways, including individual stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The last of these options may be best for those seeking diversified exposure to the space without making too specific a bet on any particular company. This approach may also suit investors who want to lean into the data center trend without the burden of keeping a close eye on the latest updates and advances.

A Combination of REITs and Individual Tech Stocks With DTCR

One of the most prominent ETFs in the data center space is the Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ: DTCR). DTCR tracks an index of companies operating data centers and other digital infrastructure, including firms in the real estate and information technology sectors alike. More than half of DTCR's assets are dedicated to REITs, with other prominent sections of the portfolio given over to semiconductor stocks and software names.

DTCR is primarily a U.S.-focused fund, with about three-quarters of its assets invested in domestic equities. It also holds stocks based in China, Australia, South Korea, and elsewhere, making this a good option for investors seeking domestic grounding with some international exposure as well. Although DTCR holds 28 stocks, a small handful of outsized positions dominate the portfolio.

DTCR's performance has excelled this year, with the fund returning over 30% in 2026. This may entice investors otherwise leery of the fund's annual fee of 0.50%, which is quite high compared to most passively managed ETFs.

Leaning Toward Real Estate Brings Higher Dividend Yield

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA: SRVR) adopts a similar approach to DTCR, following an index composed of companies in the global data and tech infrastructure space, including data center REITs. To be included in the portfolio, firms must generate at least half of their revenues from power generation, digital infrastructure, and connectivity systems. The firms are weighted by a modified market capitalization approach.

The result is a portfolio of 75 names, considerably broader than DTCR, but similarly concentrated at the top with a handful of prominent positions. SRVR leans even more toward real estate investments, with this segment of the portfolio accounting for more than 62% of the fund. With a focus on REITs comes an added dividend benefit, and the fund offers a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Year to date (YTD), this fund has returned nearly 8%, which is less than the broader market but nonetheless fairly impressive considering the AI-related sell-off that has taken place in recent weeks. For an expense ratio of over 0.50%, this may be high, but investors anticipating a resurgence in the space may find that the fee is well worthwhile for stronger returns.

A New Means of Accessing Data Center Supply Chains

One of the most recent additions to the data center ETF space is the VanEck Data Center Supply Chain ETF (BATS: RACK). This fund launched in June 2026, meaning it is still in its earliest stages of growth and has quite low assets and trading volume for now. Still, compared to funds with a real estate focus above, RACK offers a unique play on the data center industry that may appeal to investors seeking a thorough overview of the supply chain.

RACK tracks an index of data center supply chain firms in the business of building, operating, and powering modern data centers. This means companies building software and hardware, yes, but it also means those providing building and contracting services, electrical support, power management, and more. The 51 companies making up RACK's portfolio are relatively evenly weighted, with no single name recently occupying more than 5% of the basket.

This fund's expense ratio of 0.50% is in line with both of the other offerings on this list. Being so new, it's difficult to assess the ETF's performance so far, so it does present somewhat more of a risk for investors.

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