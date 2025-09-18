This AI Dark Horse Just Joined the Trillion-Dollar Club -- and It Could Be the Market's Most Overlooked AI Stock

Key Points Oracle’s $455 billion RPO gives it rare visibility into future revenue.

Multiyear contracts, including OpenAI’s Project Stargate, validate Oracle’s role in AI infrastructure.

Oracle’s strong cash flows support expansion, but flawless execution is critical against entrenched rivals.

When investors talk about the trillion-dollar club, they usually point to Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, or Amazon -- companies that dominate consumer tech, cloud, and semiconductors.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) rarely makes that list. For decades, it looked like a legacy database giant, important but uninspiring.

Now, Oracle has quietly crossed into trillion-dollar territory (as of this writing). What sets this moment apart is not its old software empire, but its emergence as a serious player in cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI).

A mind-blowing backlog that signals growth

Oracle's latest earnings delivered one of the most eye-opening numbers in tech: $455 billion in remaining performance obligations (RPO), up more than 350% year over year.

RPO represents revenue that customers have already committed but that Oracle has not yet recognized. It's a forward-looking metric that provides rare visibility into future growth. When a company locks in contracts of this size, it signals customers are betting heavily on its platform.

For perspective, that backlog alone rivals the scale of annual revenue at some of the world's largest tech companies. It also positions Oracle as one of the few players with multiyear revenue visibility at this magnitude.

Oracle wins big in AI contracts

The real driver behind Oracle's surge lies in AI-focused contracts. The standout deal is with OpenAI's $300 billion "Project Stargate," a multiyear, multibillion-dollar partnership set to kick in around 2027.

Beyond OpenAI, in the quarter ended Aug. 31, 2025, Oracle signed four multibillion-dollar contracts with three other enterprise customers that want to run their workloads on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Many of these workloads demand enormous computing power, and Oracle has leaned on partnerships with Nvidia and Microsoft to expand capacity quickly.

These wins validate that OCI can compete for the largest and most demanding AI contracts -- a narrative shift few investors expected even two years ago.

A new challenger in the cloud

For most of the past decade, the cloud market looked like a three-horse race: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Oracle was an afterthought. Its market share hovered in the low single digits, and few believed it could catch up.

But OCI is now Oracle's fastest-growing segment. Management expects revenue to grow about 77% in fiscal 2026 to $18 billion, and then increase to $32 billion, $73 billion, $114 billion, and $144 billion over the subsequent four years. These revenue forecasts reflect the $455 billion RPO and not just management's prediction.

Oracle's growth is starting from a smaller base, but that pace matters. If OCI can sustain momentum, it could gradually carve out a larger share of the market, especially among enterprises looking for alternatives to the "Big Three."

Oracle's strengths and risks

Oracle's transformation rests on a combination of financial strength and execution risk. On the one hand, the company generated $57 billion in revenue with a healthy $18 billion in operating profit in fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (FY25). That cash flow gives Oracle the muscle to expand its data center footprint and fund partnerships without sacrificing profitability.

On the other hand, building cloud infrastructure at a global scale is capital-intensive and unforgiving. Customers demand reliability, low latency, and security -- areas where established leaders like AWS and Azure already excel. Any stumble in execution could open the door for rivals to capture a share of Oracle's backlog.

In short, Oracle has the financial resources to chase this opportunity, but it must deliver flawlessly to turn contracts into sustainable growth.

What it means for investors

Oracle's quiet entry into the trillion-dollar club doesn't stem from nostalgia for its database business. It comes from a bold bet on cloud and AI that is beginning to pay off.

The company's massive backlog, high-profile AI partnerships, and accelerating OCI growth suggest it could become a credible challenger in the global cloud market.

For patient investors, the story is not about where Oracle has been. It's about where this AI dark horse could go in the decade ahead -- and whether its transformation can sustain beyond the headlines.

Investors seeking exposure to AI infrastructure should keep Oracle on their radar.

