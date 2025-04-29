AI Cryptocurrencies Are Surging. Which Ones Should You Buy?

Heading into 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) was supposed to be one of the biggest investment trends of the year for the crypto sector. Until recently, that hadn't been the case, with many top AI cryptos down big for the year.

But, over the past 30 days, some of the most popular AI cryptos are suddenly up as much as 30%, seemingly out of nowhere. Is this a sign of a potential comeback for the AI crypto sector, or just a dead cat bounce? Let's take a closer look.

The AI crypto sector

At the beginning of the year, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest released "Big Ideas 2025," an annual look at top technological trends. One of the big themes was "technological convergence" -- the idea that several key innovation platforms are converging to accelerate technological and economic growth. Two of the innovation platforms highlighted in the report were AI and blockchain technology.

The convergence of AI and crypto is one of those big ideas that could make you a millionaire one day. The only problem, of course, is that there hasn't yet been a cryptocurrency that has fully capitalized on this convergence. Cathie Wood did not specifically point out any AI cryptos in the report, although, in the past, she has hinted that a convergence of Bitcoin and AI would be interesting.

Top AI crypto prospects

Currently, the top AI crypto prospects are Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO), Render, and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance. All of these have market caps above $1.5 billion, and all have been mentioned, at one time or another, as potential millionaire-makers.

Of course, there are dozens of other AI cryptos, but all of them have much lower market caps, and are considerably more speculative. Typically, they quickly skyrocket in value, and then collapse back down to zero. Only a handful of them ever make it to the $500 million threshold, and fewer still make it to the $1 billion level.

In 2024, Virtuals Protocol hit a market cap of $2.5 billion, based on its ability to capitalize on the hype around AI agents. Indeed, at one point in December, it was the top-performing cryptocurrency in the world. But look at what happened to it in 2025: It collapsed in value, and now trades 85% below its all-time high.

If you poke through the listing of AI coins on a platform like CoinMarketCap or CoinGecko, it's possible to find other potential investment prospects. However, buyer beware -- if you do a little due diligence, you'll quickly find that many of these are not pure-play AI coins.

For example, take Internet Computer, which has a market cap of $2.8 billion. Technically, it's not an AI coin. However, it's possible to run AI applications on its blockchain, so it often gets lumped into the category of "AI coins."

Bittensor

Of these, the most intriguing investment prospect is Bittensor, which has a market cap of $3 billion and recently obtained a listing on Coinbase Global. Bittensor is basically a blockchain for AI projects, in which the currency of the realm is the TAO token. In other words, you pay for AI computing power with TAO tokens, and you earn TAO tokens for providing AI computing power.

In theory, this is exactly the sort of convergence of AI and crypto that Wood mentioned in her "Big Ideas 2025" report. My primary concern with Bittensor is that it's rather difficult to figure out how it works, and how it generates value.

Even Bittensor seems to agree. In a section of its website called "Bittensor Paradigm," it notes: "The promise of what Bittensor is and can be has been masked by large technical barriers to understanding, and thus has not been well digested by non-technical audiences."

Yep, well, I guess that's me. That's one big reason why I haven't invested in Bittensor yet. I can hear the voice of Warren Buffett whispering in my ear: "Never invest in a business you cannot understand." Thus, I highly suggest checking out the official Bittensor whitepaper and trying to make sense of it yourself.

On the plus side, Bittensor has a minuscule coin supply (21 million coins, of which only 8.65 million are in circulation), and offers an open-source approach to AI that's different from the proprietary approach to AI that's popular in Silicon Valley. Overall, it seems to be one of the few cryptos truly sitting at the intersection of AI and blockchain technology.

Is it still too early to invest in AI cryptos?

My overall takeaway is that it may still be too early to invest in AI cryptos. Even after a mini-rally over the past 30 days, the top three AI cryptos are still down anywhere from 25% to 50% for the year. And all of them are trading significantly below their all-time highs. For example, Bittensor is trading 56% below its all-time high from April 2024.

Moreover, I don't have a lot of confidence investing in AI cryptos when big-name tech stocks such as Nvidia are taking a beating. In a perfect world, AI cryptos and AI-powered tech stocks should move in tandem, right?

That being said, the recent resurgence of the AI crypto sector is interesting. I'm putting a few names on my watchlist, and staying optimistic about potential millionaire-maker opportunities.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Fetch. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Fetch, Nvidia, and Render. The Motley Fool recommends Bittensor and Internet Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

