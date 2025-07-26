AI Could Replace Millions of Jobs: Robert Kiyosaki Shares How To Stay Safe

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance, it will have a significant impact on the workforce as we know it. According to a recent McKinsey report, 30% of hours currently worked across the U.S. economy could be automated by 2030, and a National University report found that 300 million jobs could be lost to AI globally.

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki views this as a major cause for concern, especially for those who are just entering the workforce.

“AI will cause many ‘smart students’ to lose their jobs,” he shared on X. “AI will cause massive unemployment. Many still have student loan debt.”

However, all hope is not lost, as Kiyosaki offered his advice on how to prevent AI from eliminating your income.

Robert Kiyosaki: AI Can’t Take a Job That You Don’t Have

Kiyosaki isn’t personally worried that AI advances will affect his cash flow.

“AI cannot fire me because I do not have a job,” he wrote.

Kiyosaki bucked a traditional path to wealth and instead relies on his own business and investments for his income.

“Years ago, rather than listen to my poor dad’s advice of ‘Go to school, get good grades, get a job, pay taxes, get out of debt, save money, and invest in a well-diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds and mutual funds,’ I followed my rich dad’s advice,” he said.

“I became an entrepreneur, investing in real estate using debt, and instead of saving fake money, I have been saving real gold, silver and, today, bitcoin.”

Kiyosaki’s Advice for AI-Proofing Your Wealth

To avoid losing your income to AI, Kiyosaki advised workers to take action now to diversify their income sources. This means meandering off the typical path to wealth and focusing on earning money through entrepreneurship and investments rather than being reliant on an employer.

“Please take proactive action,” he wrote. “Please do not be a victim of this time in history. Please take care, invest in your self and think for yourself. These are not ordinary times.”

