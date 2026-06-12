AI Could Ignite a Solar Stock Rebound Despite Today's Tough Policy Backdrop

Key Points

Federal policy is a headwind for solar now, but AI data‑center power demand could quickly flip the outlook.

Beaten‑down names like First Solar and Enphase may reward investors who can stomach policy and execution risk.

10 stocks we like better than Enphase Energy ›

Policy headwinds may be weighing on solar stocks like First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), but long‑term demand, AI‑driven power needs, and company‑specific strengths could set the stage for compelling opportunities. Watch the video below to see how selective investors might navigate this evolving landscape.

*This video was published on Jun. 12, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Should you buy stock in Enphase Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Enphase Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Enphase Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $438,283!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,257,427!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2026.

Jeff Santoro has positions in Enphase Energy. Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Toby Bordelon has positions in Enphase Energy and has the following options: short August 2026 $75 calls on Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.