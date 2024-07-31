AI Could Be Smarter Than You by 2030, So Buy These AI Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s note: This story was originally published under the headline “AI: On the Fast Track to PhD-Level Intelligence.” It has since been updated to reflect the most up-to-date information.

Do you think you’re smarter than AI?

Today, the answer to that question may well be a resounding “yes.” After all, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that most humans have just five fingers on each hand…

But we’re still in the very early stages of this burgeoning technology. Remember the dawn of the internet? If you’re a ‘90s kid like me, you’ll know that in the days of dial-up, you couldn’t surf the web while someone else was talking on the home phone.

Yet, here we are today, with near-limitless connectivity possibilities, using the internet in ways its early adopters could have never dreamed. We’re video-chatting with folks across the globe, ordering things for same-day delivery with the click of a button, streaming any movies or TV shows at any time we’d like.

So, while we may be smarter than AI at this moment in time, the tides will soon change. And when we reach that point, AI stocks could very well soar more than you ever thought possible because that will be the moment that AI truly takes over the world.

And we actually think we could reach that point by next year.

Preparing for Smarter, Faster, Stronger AI

Today’s AI systems are cool, capable, and, yes, smart. But they often lack the accuracy and depth of knowledge that a given subject’s expert would have. That makes AI useful for some more trivial things, while not terribly useful for truly value-additive tasks.

Think ChatGPT-4o, the latest version of OpenAI’s popular chatbot. It is fast, has a wide breadth of knowledge and can be used to help with a number of different things. Looking for a place to eat? Need someone to edit an email you just drafted? How about a quick refresher on how stocks do in election years? ChatGPT has you covered.

Now, if you’re looking for, say, an in-depth dive into how quantum computing works, recent industry developments, timely academic insights, etc. – well, that’s something where even the latest version of ChatGPT will fall short.

But its next iteration won’t…

At least, that’s what OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati, thinks.

She recently said that ChatGPT-3 – the bot’s previous version – possessed toddler-level intelligence, while ChatGPT-4 possesses high-school-level intelligence. And she expects that ChatGPT-5 will have PhD-level intelligence on certain subjects.

That’s incredible.

And what’s more, she expects ChatGPT-5 will launch sometime in 2025 or ‘26.

AI Is Progressing at a Break-Neck Pace

The most incredible part about this development? The pace of ChatGPT’s progress.

Let’s assume OpenAI’s CTO is right about ChatGPT gaining PhD-level intelligence by 2025 or ‘26. That would mean that ChatGPT progressed from ‘toddler’ to ‘doctor’ in the span of less than five years.

It takes humans two decades to achieve that, which means ChatGPT is learning about 4X as fast as we are. And unlike humans, its intelligence is theoretically limitless.

Of course, there is only so much knowledge that our brains can retain and only so many processes it can run at any given time. But an AI’s database – as well as its processing ability – are capped only by its computing capacity. And if we’re able to increase that computational power to near-infinity, the AI has no upper limit on its intelligence.

To that end, if ChatGPT reaches PhD-level intelligence by next year… and keeps learning at a rate 4X as fast as humans with no limit to its knowledge… then AI could be smarter than even the smartest human by 2030.

And at that point, AI will take over the world.

The Final Word on AI Stocks

Soon, we’ll likely live in a world where AI can write books better than the best authors, market products and services better than the best marketers, create products better than the best product developers – even pick stocks better than the best stock-pickers.

Indeed, I’m acutely aware of the existential threat that AI poses to my career.

We all should be. In my opinion, it is inevitable. In time, AI will likely do your job better than you. It will certainly do mine better than me.

And from that perspective, the only path to true financial freedom is through investing in winning AI stocks. If you can’t count on your career to guide you to retirement anymore, then you might as well bet on the stuff that’s taking it over.

That’s my opinion, at least.

And it may be a bleak way of looking at things. But the flip side of this coin is that if I’m right, then the companies making next-gen AI will see their stock prices soar more than anyone believes is possible…

Which means you could make more money than you ever thought possible, too.

Needless to say, with all this change in the air, it is urgent that you plug into the right AI stocks to buy at the current moment.

Learn all about our top picks in this space.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

P.S. You can stay up to speed with Luke’s latest market analysis by reading our Daily Notes! Check out the latest issue on your Innovation Investor or Early Stage Investor subscriber site.

More From InvestorPlace

The post AI Could Be Smarter Than You by 2030, So Buy These AI Stocks appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.