AI computing startup SambaNova raises $250 mln in BlackRock-led funding

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Artificial intelligence computing firm SambaNova Systems said on Tuesday it has raised $250 million in a funding round led by BlackRock Inc to expand its customer base, reflecting investors' appetite for the market.

Investors in the Series C funding round included the venture capital arms of both Intel Corp INTC.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Walden International, WRVI Capital and Redline Capital.

The Palo Alto, California-based company, which was launched in 2017, said it is building an advanced systems platform to run AI and data-intensive applications.

