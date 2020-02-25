AI computing startup SambaNova raises $250 mln in BlackRock-led funding
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence computing firm SambaNova Systems said on Tuesday it has raised $250 million in a funding round led by BlackRock Inc BLK.N to expand its customer base, reflecting investors' appetite for the market.
Investors in the Series C funding round included the venture capital arms of both Intel Corp INTC.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Walden International, WRVI Capital and Redline Capital.
The Palo Alto, California-based company, which was launched in 2017, said it is building an advanced systems platform to run AI and data-intensive applications.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown
- Shipping Group Maersk to Buy U.S. Warehousing and Distribution Firm
- EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey
- Dashboard of a Downturn: Coronavirus Starts To Set Off Some Recession Alarm Bells