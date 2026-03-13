This AI Company Could Disrupt Nvidia and Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Key Points

Broadcom expects to generate $100 billion in AI semiconductor revenue by the end of 2027.

The tech giant's custom computing units have emerged as a viable alternative to Nvidia's GPUs.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

There's not a lot of debate that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the best way to invest in the AI buildout since it kicked off in 2023. Its stock has soared over 1,100% since then, but it has delivered relatively lackluster returns since about August of last year.

There's a general sentiment in the market that Nvidia can't keep this up and is primed to be disrupted. I don't necessarily agree with that and still think Nvidia is a worthy investment pick -- but so is this company that's trying to disrupt Nvidia's business.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The biggest competitor to Nvidia right now is Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Broadcom is taking a different approach to AI computing, and it's unique enough that it can carve out its own niche that allows Nvidia to make a ton of money still, but also deliver monster growth for Broadcom investors.

Broadcom's computing units are specific to their workload

Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs), which are fantastic for handling multiple types of workloads. This makes Nvidia's computing hardware the go-to option for many clients, as they can do nearly anything they want on these units. However, GPUs aren't always the most efficient choice. If a GPU is only going to see one type of workload throughout its service life, then these extra capabilities are wasted.

That's where a custom AI chip from Broadcom comes in. It's partnering directly with AI hyperscalers to design custom chips that are suited to their specifications. While these don't have the flexibility that a GPU does, they can deliver similar to better performance in some applications at a cheaper price point. The most well-known example of a custom AI chip is Google's Tensor Processing Unit (TPU). The TPU has allowed Google to surge back into the top positions of the generative AI buildout, and is a popular computing option to rent out from its cloud computing platform.

Broadcom expects monster growth from its AI semiconductor division over the next few years. During Q1 of fiscal year 2026 (ending Feb. 1), Broadcom generated $8.4 billion in AI semiconductor revenue, up 106% year over year. Next quarter, it expects this figure to rise 76% year over year to $14.8 billion. By the end of 2027, this business unit expects to generate over $100 million in revenue.

That's monster growth, and will lead to an incredibly successful stock if Broadcom can deliver on those promises. Some of those sales will come at the expense of Nvidia losing out on them, but there is still plenty of room for both companies to thrive due to the massive demand for AI hardware. I think each of these stocks makes perfect sense to invest in right now, although Broadcom could outperform Nvidia if its projections pan out.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $508,607!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 933% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 13, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.