AI companies lose $190 billion in market cap after Alphabet and Microsoft report

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 30, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by Noel Randewich for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - AI-related companies lost $190 billion in stock market value late on Tuesday after Microsoft MSFT.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O delivered quarterly results that failed to impress investors who had sent their stocks soaring.

The selloff following the tech giants' reports after the bell underscored investors' elevated expectations following an AI-fueled stock market rally in recent months that propelled their shares to record highs with the promise of incorporating the technology across the corporate landscape.

Alphabet dropped 5.6% after the Google-parent's December-quarter ad revenue missed expectations.

Alphabet also said its spending on data centers to support its AI plans would jump this year, highlighting the costs of its fierce competition against AI rival Microsoft.

While Google Cloud revenue growth slightly topped Wall Street targets, boosted by interest in AI, Microsoft's Azure grew faster.

Microsoft beat analyst estimates for quarterly revenue as new AI features helped attract customers to its cloud and Windows services. However, its stock fell 0.7% in extended trade after briefly hitting an intra-day record high earlier on Tuesday.

Optimism about AI pushed Microsoft's stock market value above $3 trillion this month, eclipsing Apple AAPL.O.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro tumbled 6% after its forecast for first-quarter revenue missed estimates, even as it projected strong sales for its AI processors.

Shares of Nvidia NVDA.O, which have surged 27% in January after more than tripling last year on AI optimism, also gave back some of those gain in extended trade, last down over 2%.

Server maker Super Micro Computer, another company that has benefited from AI-related demand, dropped over 3%. Earlier on Tuesday, it had climbed to a record high after delivering blowout quarterly results the day before.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

