AI Chip Stocks Take a Hit as Sector Faces Broad Sell-Off. Is This Company a Buy?

Key Points

Marvell's 20% drop was driven by market sentiment, not deterioration in its underlying AI business.

Marvell's custom AI chips and networking infrastructure occupy a critical role in next-generation data centers.

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There's a specific feeling that comes with watching a stock you believe in fall 20% in five days. It's not panic, exactly; it's more like the ground shifting beneath something you were certain about. The AI chip sector gave investors that feeling in the first week of June 2026. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 10.3% in a single session on June 5 -- its worst day since March 2020 -- wiping out more than $1.3 trillion in market value across the sector. Broadcom missed its AI revenue whisper number by roughly $1.2 billion. A stronger-than-expected jobs report killed hopes for a rate cut. Two data points, and suddenly a sector that had run 75% year to date looked fragile.

Marvell Technology's (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock price fell 20% over those two days. If you were holding it, that number landed like a punch. But the business underneath that number really didn't change at all. Most investors know Nvidia makes AI chips. Fewer know that Marvell makes the infrastructure that connects them.

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When hyperscalers like Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft build AI data centers, they need more than just GPUs. They need custom silicon -- application-specific chips designed from the ground up for their particular AI workloads -- and they need the networking fabric that moves data between thousands of chips at speeds that general-purpose hardware can't match. Marvell builds both.

Its custom ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) business is what the company calls its AI XPU platform. These are chips designed in partnership with specific cloud customers, purpose-built for their infrastructure. They can't be bought off a shelf. They can't be replicated without years of co-development work.

That exclusivity is the moat. At Computex 2026 in late May, Marvell CEO Matt Murphy delivered a keynote titled "The Future of AI Scaling Depends on Connectivity" -- and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, onstage alongside him, called Marvell a potential "next trillion-dollar company." That wasn't a throw-away comment from someone who chooses words carelessly.

The business behind the sell-off

Marvell posted record revenue of $8.195 billion in fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 31) -- a 42% year-over-year increase driven by data center growth that has now made AI the company's dominant segment. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, revenue hit another record at $2.418 billion, with record operating cash flow. The company offered guidance for Q2 fiscal 2027 revenue of $2.7 billion, representing 35% year-over-year growth, and raised its revenue outlook for both fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028.

In late May, Marvell announced the industry's first 102.4 terabits-per-second switch built for AI and cloud data center infrastructure. To put that in terms that matter to a non-engineer: That's the speed at which AI systems inside the largest data centers can communicate with each other. As AI models grow larger and the compute clusters training them expand to thousands of chips, the bottleneck shifts from the chips themselves to the pipes between them. Marvell builds those pipes.

The sell-off had nothing to do with any of this. The company's custom silicon design wins hit an all-time record in fiscal 2026. Hyperscaler AI infrastructure spending commitments, which represent Marvell's demand base, total more than $725 billion in 2026 alone. The sell-off was about Broadcom's guidance and a macro data point. Marvell got caught in the current.

The risks worth knowing about

Marvell's revenue is concentrated. If one major hyperscaler delays a custom chip program or decides to build that capability in-house, quarterly results move in a way that individual stockholders feel immediately. The stock also carries a premium valuation, reflecting expectations of continued execution at a pace most companies never sustain. Those are real concerns, and they don't disappear because the thesis is strong.

Also, keep in mind that over the last 12 months, Marvell surged approximately 322%, exploding from around $73 to a recent price of $310.58 per share. So invest and dollar-cost average appropriately. But to me, a 20% sell-off in a company that just raised its revenue guidance, whose CEO shared a stage with Jensen Huang for a keynote about the future of AI scaling, and that makes technology with no practical substitute in modern AI infrastructures, is a buying window.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.