AI CEO: These 2 Industries Lead, As 1 Falls Behind

In this video clip from a Motley Fool Live interview, recorded on April 21, TackleAI CEO Sergio Suarez answers a question from Fool.com contributor Rachel Warren about the industries that have been ahead of, and behind the curve, when it comes to AI adoption.

Rachel Warren: As you've seen from the vantage point of running TackleAI, what are some of the industries that seem to be the slowest to move toward AI adoption, and which seem to be racing full-speed ahead and be more at the forefront.

Sergio Suarez: It's funny. I was actually talking with Liz about this earlier. Every industry thinks they're the slowest, like in every industry says that they have the worst data and that they're the slowest to adopt, healthcare thinks they're the worst and then legal thinks they're the worst, finance is like no, we're the worst.

The truth of the matter is, they're all pretty bad. But I would say that the worst one is local government. I think local governments struggle because bringing in something like AI is basically they feel it's losing jobs. At the local level, I think it's really important for them to say, hey, we've created x amount of jobs.

When you bring in AI, that's going to basically do a lot of the lower tasks you lose jobs, and that's not what they're about. So I understand their hesitation sometimes. I would say though that legal and finance tend to be at the forefront of stuff, they're OK with trying things out.

On the legal side, there's really cool stuff going on like the eDiscovery world, definitely stuff that we're doing, particularly with like redaction, the automated redaction, which are some really big projects that we have going on. Finance is always trying to figure out how to make mortgages quicker and be better in the market, so they tend to be pretty ahead of the game too.

