AI can narrow justice gap, but women lawyers slower to adopt it, Berkeley study shows

By Karen Sloan

March 21 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence can enhance access to justice for low-income Americans, but legal aid attorneys need better access and training on tech tools that bolster lawyer efficiency, a Berkeley Law study found.

Among the legal aid lawyers who were given access to AI tools ChatGPT-4, CoCounsel, and Gavel by Berkeley, 90% said those programs increased their productivity, and 75% said they would continue to use them, according to the Center for Law and Technology at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. The study is slated to appear in an upcoming edition of the Loyola Los Angeles Law Review.

Overall, 21% of the legal aid attorneys surveyed said they were already using AI. But the study found a significant gender gap in the adoption of AI tools — a notable finding given that 75% of legal aid attorneys are women. Among the survey respondents, men were three times as likely as women to already be using AI in their work. That usage gap dissolved after lawyers were given access to AI through the study, however.

The report recommends AI companies and legal services organizations be proactive in encouraging attorneys, especially women, to use the technology. They should also make it affordable and provide support on how to use it effectively, the report said.

Access to justice has been ongoing problem in the U.S., where 92% of low-income Americans’ civil legal needs go unmet, according to the Legal Services Corporation. Technology has long been held out as a potential solution to the so-called justice gap, though there is skepticism that AI can make much difference without significantly boosting legal aid funding.

The Berkeley field study participants used AI on a wide variety of tasks, including summarizing court opinions; brainstorming arguments and counterarguments; legal research; drafting; automating documents; and translating. The subset of participants who received added training and support on the various AI programs tended to have better outcomes, researchers found.

While the majority of study participants said they plan to continue using AI, many expressed concerns over AI tools producing inaccurate results — known as hallucinating — as well as data privacy and confidentiality, the study found. The tools cut down on the time it took to complete certain tasks, but participants noted they also spent time verifying and correcting AI-generated work.

(Reporting by Karen Sloan)

