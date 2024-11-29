The GOAT memecoin skyrocketed from $3 million to $800 million in market cap, all thanks to an AI bot called Terminal of Truths on X (formerly Twitter). Originally created for philosophical musings, the bot was baited into endorsing the token, sparking a social media frenzy and massive market activity.

AI Bots Misunderstood as “Sentient”

Let’s clear the air: these AI bots aren’t sentient. They’re large language models (LLMs), which regurgitate patterns from their training data based on user inputs. When Terminal of Truths began touting GOAT, it wasn’t some sentient plan but rather a response to users cleverly baiting the bot. As one crypto trader explained, “AI agents are optimizing meme creation by analyzing human behavior patterns…essentially creating digital cults.”

Traders Ride the Wave

While retail investors are captivated by the AI-memecoin hype, professional traders see it as another momentum trade. A note from K33 Research advised traders to “ignore all of the philosophical posturings about AI memecoins” and focus on profits.

