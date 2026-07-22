The AI Boom's Best-Kept Secrets: 3 Companies Flying Under the Radar

Key Points

Brookfield Corporation is becoming a leading capital provider to support AI infrastructure investment.

Energy Transfer is building more gas pipeline capacity to support AI data center power demand.

Prologis' energy and data center platforms are capitalizing on AI demand, which will also boost warehouse demand.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Corporation ›

The AI boom is driving insatiable demand for chips. As a result, investors have piled into semiconductor stocks.

However, semis are only part of the story. The AI boom is driving widespread demand for everything from capital to natural gas to warehouse space. Despite that, many of these companies are flying under the radar. Here are three of the best-kept secrets of the AI investment boom.

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Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is a leading global investment firm. It might seem an unlikely beneficiary of the AI boom. However, one of the biggest constraints many AI developers face is a lack of capital. They need money to fund data center developments, chip purchases, and other capital investments. Brookfield estimates that total spending on AI-related infrastructure will exceed $1 trillion this decade and $7 trillion over the next 10 years.

The company wants to capitalize on this once-in-a-generation opportunity to build the digital backbone of the AI economy. One way it's doing that is by launching the first of what could be many dedicated AI infrastructure funds. Brookfield is a cornerstone investor in its inaugural fund, which aims to acquire up to $100 billion in AI infrastructure assets. Some of its initial investments include funding the deployment of advanced fuel cells to power AI data centers and launching a new company to provide full-stack AI services to customers. Additionally, Brookfield's operating companies are investing in semiconductor manufacturing, data center developments, and renewable energy. The company's AI infrastructure investments are part of its strategy to drive 25% annual earnings growth over the next five years.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a master limited partnership (MLP), an entity that sends a Schedule K-1 Federal tax form. It focuses on owning, operating, and developing energy infrastructure. Its diversified platform spans oil and gas pipelines, storage terminals, and export facilities.

Another major constraint facing AI data center developers is energy. These facilities require a tremendous amount of power to run chips at maximum capacity and prevent overheating. That's leading them to turn to any available clean power source, including natural gas.

This trend is providing Energy Transfer with several opportunities to expand its already extensive gas infrastructure operations. It's building a few large-scale pipelines to support increased gas flows. Additionally, it's constructing several pipeline laterals to gas-fired power plants and data centers. Meanwhile, it's pursuing multiple additional gas infrastructure projects it expects to approve. These investments will meaningfully boost its cash flow in the coming years.

Prologis

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT). The company primarily owns and develops warehouses. Demand for space in its properties is broadening to include customers who support the build-out of digital infrastructure. It estimates that every $1 trillion in data center capex will generate 30-40 million square feet of additional logistics demand. With McKinsey estimating that data center capex will reach nearly $7 trillion by 2030, it should drive years of growth for Prologis.

However, warehouses aren't the REIT's only growth drivers. It has also been expanding its energy platform, which includes installing on-site solar, battery storage, and fuel cells, and has begun developing data centers. The REIT has already started $2.1 billion in new data center projects this year, bringing its total investment in the space to nearly $4 billion. It currently has 5.8 gigawatts (GW) of projects in the pipeline, which should support this business's growth through 2030. Prologis sees the potential to develop over 10 GW of data centers over the next decade.

With strong growth in its legacy warehouse business and energy and data center growth accelerators, Prologis has a bright future.

Hidden gems in the AI boom

AI needs a lot more than semiconductors to thrive. It also requires capital, power, data centers, and logistics. That's a boon for Brookfield, Energy Transfer, and Prologis, which are all capitalizing on different aspects of the AI investment megatrend.

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Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Corporation, Energy Transfer, and Prologis and has the following options: short July 2026 $40 puts on Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation and Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.