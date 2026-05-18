AI Boom Drives Power Consolidation as NextEra Buys Dominion

NextEra Energy (NEE) announced Monday that it will acquire Dominion Energy (D) in a $66.8 billion all-stock transaction, creating the world's largest regulated electric utility and marking the biggest power-sector deal on record. The merger is a direct response to surging electricity demand driven by AI data centers, and signals that the power sector's consolidation may be getting started.



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NextEra Energy Acquires Dominion Energy in All-Stock Deal

The transaction is straightforward. Dominion shareholders will receive 0.8138 shares of NextEra for each Dominion share, plus a one-time aggregate cash payment of $360 million. When the dust settles, NextEra shareholders will own approximately 74.5% of the combined entity, with Dominion shareholders holding the remaining 25.5%.

The combined company will operate under the NextEra Energy name, trade on the NYSE under ticker NEE, and maintain dual headquarters in Juno Beach, Florida, and Richmond, Virginia. NextEra CEO John Ketchum will serve as chairman and CEO of the merged entity.

The deal is expected to close in 12 to 18 months, pending approval from shareholders at both companies, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and state regulators in Virginia and the Carolinas. Dominion carries a $2.24 billion breakup fee if the deal falls through, underscoring the seriousness of the commitment.

Why NextEra and Dominion Pairing Makes Sense

The strategic logic here is clear and compelling: AI-driven electricity demand is reshaping the utility industry, and scale is the weapon of choice.

Dominion Energy is the utility that powers Northern Virginia's "Data Center Alley," the largest concentration of data centers on the planet. The company has connected more than 450 data centers in Virginia since it began tracking the sector, and last year, data centers accounted for 28% of Dominion's electricity sales in the state. The company has nearly 51 gigawatts of contracted data center capacity tied to customers including Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, Equinix, and CoreWeave.

NextEra, for its part, is the largest utility in the S&P 500 by market value and the biggest renewable energy developer in the United States, with a renewables and storage backlog exceeding 33 gigawatts. The company has been aggressively developing data center hub sites, with more than 30 in its pipeline and a goal of reaching roughly 40 by year-end.

Combining these two platforms creates something that didn't exist before: a single utility with both the largest data center customer base in the country and the largest clean energy development pipeline to power it. The combined company would serve approximately 10 million utility customers across Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and own 110 gigawatts of power generation from a diversified mix of energy sources. More importantly, it would have over 130 gigawatts of large-load opportunities in its pipeline.

Ketchum told investors that the combined company can become the "go-to partner for large load customers," a direct pitch to the hyperscalers racing to secure long-term power supply for increasingly energy-intensive AI workloads. In an environment where a single AI-focused data center can consume as much electricity as 1,000 Walmart stores operating simultaneously, utilities that can deliver reliable, large-scale power have extraordinary pricing power and growth visibility.

The Financial Case for the Acquisition

Management is guiding for the deal to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share at closing, a significant statement for an all-stock transaction of this size. Beyond that, the company is targeting 9%+ annual adjusted EPS growth through 2032 (and a 9%+ target through 2035), underpinned by approximately 11% annual growth in regulatory capital employed.

The combined business will be more than 80% regulated, which provides earnings visibility and reduces risk. NextEra is also targeting 6% annual dividend growth through 2028, with payout ratios expected to decline below 55% by 2030, suggesting the company sees room to grow both dividends and reinvestment simultaneously.

To smooth the regulatory path, the companies are proposing $2.25 billion in bill credits for Dominion customers across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina over two years post-close. That's a meaningful sweetener designed to win over state regulators and consumer advocates who might otherwise resist the combination.

The Bigger Picture: Power Demand Is Structural

This deal doesn't exist in a vacuum. Electricity demand in the United States is rising at a pace not seen in decades, driven by AI data center buildout, manufacturing reshoring, and broader electrification trends. After roughly two decades of flat-to-declining power demand, the grid is now facing a structural growth inflection.

The numbers in Virginia alone tell the story. PJM Interconnection, the grid operator covering the mid-Atlantic and Midwest, projects 32 gigawatts of peak load growth between 2024 and 2030, with data centers responsible for an estimated 94% of that increase. Virginia's DOM Zone load is projected to grow 121% through 2045. A 2024 state study found that 13% of all data center capacity globally is located in Virginia, generating $9.1 billion in GDP but also producing unprecedented strain on the state's power systems.

This is why the US Department of Commerce recently selected NextEra Energy Resources to build 9.5 gigawatts of new gas-fired generation to serve large load customers in Texas and Pennsylvania as part of the US-Japan trade deal and Japan's $550 billion US investment commitment. The federal government is now actively involved in ensuring adequate power supply for AI infrastructure, a development that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

What It Means for NEE and D Shares

The market reaction was a standard merger arbitrage, as Dominion shares surged approximately 15% in premarket trading, while NextEra fell roughly 4% as investors priced in the dilution from a large all-stock deal. That initial NEE selloff may present an opportunity for longer-term investors who believe in the strategic rationale.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NextEra's 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of approximately 8%, with long-term earnings growth pegged at about 8% over the next 3 to 5 years. Dominion's consensus estimates point to roughly 6% EPS growth in 2026, with 10% long-term growth expectations. The combined entity's guided 9%+ EPS growth rate would represent an acceleration for both companies relative to their standalone trajectories.

The deal also expands NextEra's footprint into the PJM grid region, the nation's largest power market and one experiencing the fastest demand growth tied to AI infrastructure. That geographic diversification, combined with NextEra's existing Florida operations and its nationwide renewables platform, creates a more balanced and higher-growth earnings base. Both stocks currently have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) rating, reflecting a flat earnings revisions trend.

For investors focused on the AI infrastructure buildout, this deal confirms an important thesis, that the power sector is the foundational layer of the AI stack, and the companies positioned to supply electricity at scale to hyperscalers will capture a disproportionate share of the value chain. Just as Nvidia became the essential hardware supplier for AI training, utilities like the combined NextEra-Dominion could become the essential infrastructure supplier for AI deployment.

Risks to the Deal

Regulatory approval is the most significant near-term risk. Virginia's State Corporation Commission has been tightening rules on data center cost allocation, and consumer groups in the mid-Atlantic states may push back against consolidation if they believe it could lead to higher rates. The $2.25 billion in bill credits is designed to address this, but regulatory processes are inherently uncertain.

There's also the execution risk inherent in integrating two large, complex utility systems with different regulatory environments, operational cultures, and capital programs. NextEra's track record of operational efficiency and cost discipline provides some confidence, but mega-mergers in any sector carry integration risk.

Finally, the all-stock structure means NextEra shareholders bear dilution risk. If power demand growth disappoints, whether due to an AI spending slowdown, technological efficiency gains that reduce data center power consumption, or macroeconomic headwinds, the deal's accretion math could deteriorate.

The Bottom Line

The NextEra-Dominion deal is a statement about where the energy industry is headed. When the largest utility in America pays $67 billion to acquire the utility that powers the world's biggest data center market, it tells you everything about how the industry views AI-driven power demand: it's real, it's structural, and the companies that can deliver electricity at scale will define the next era of the power sector.

Investors should watch the regulatory process closely, but the strategic logic is compelling. The AI boom needs power, and power needs scale. This deal delivers both.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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