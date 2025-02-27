AI Blackwell Chips Fuel NVIDIA's Q4 Earnings: ETFs to Buy

NVIDIA NVDA reported another blockbuster fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, topping earnings and revenue estimates. The AI darling offered a bullish revenue outlook for the current quarter and optimism about its next-generation AI Blackwell chips.



NVIDIA shares moved between gains and losses in after-market hours. It initially rose as much as 2% and then fell 1.5% at the close. Investors seeking to tap the company's continued AI boom and Blackwell growth could invest in ETFs having the largest allocation to the AI chipmaker. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF SHOC, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF SMH, VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF SMHX, YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF SOXY and Columbia Semiconductor and Technology ETF SEMI could be compelling options.

NVIDIA’s Q4 Earnings in Focus

The company’s earnings per share were 89 cents for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents and up from 81 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. This represents the ninth straight quarter of earnings beat. Revenues surged 78% year over year to a record $39.3 billion and beat the consensus mark of $37.72 billion.



The blockbuster results were driven by incredible demand for NVIDIA's latest AI chips. Data Center revenues, which account for much of NVIDIA’s revenues, jumped 93% year over year to $35.6 billion.



NVIDIA has ramped up the production of its Blackwell AI supercomputers at the fastest pace in the company’s history during the fiscal fourth quarter and raked in $11.0 billion of Blackwell architecture revenues. The demand for Blackwell has been particularly strong among large cloud service providers, which represented about half of the company’s data center revenues during the quarter. The new chips would be used to deliver AI software and applications, broadening their current use of developing and training AI.



CEO Jensen Huang said demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell chip, its latest chip for powering AI servers, "is amazing" and predicted more to come. He expressed confidence in NVIDIA’s future, noting that the company is at the center of what he described as the “next wave” of AI innovations. Huang said, “AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries.”



As NVIDIA continues to ride the wave of AI demand, it will continue to grow in the coming year. For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the graphics chipmaker expects revenues of $43 billion, plus or minus 2%. This is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.06 billion. The better-than-expected guidance underscores optimism about demand for the company's next-gen AI Blackwell chips and alleviates concerns about rising competition from Chinese AI firms, including Deepseek. The emergence of a low-cost Chinese AI has hurt NVIDIA recently (read: DeepSeek Shakes US Tech Dominance: Impact on Stocks & ETFs).

ETFs to Buy

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC)



Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF seeks broad market exposure to the U.S. semiconductor sector. It follows the Bloomberg US Listed Semiconductors Select Total Return Index and holds 32 stocks in its basket, with NVIDIA accounting for the top firm at 19.7%.



Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has an AUM of $84 million and charges 40 bps in annual fees. It trades in a volume of 27,000 shares per day on average and sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)



VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF offers exposure to companies involved in semiconductor production and equipment. It follows the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index, which tracks the most liquid companies in the industry based on market capitalization and trading volume. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF holds 26 stocks in its basket, with NVIDIA occupying the top position at 18.7%.



VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has managed assets worth $24 billion and charges 35 bps in annual fees and expenses. It trades in an average daily volume of 6 million shares and flaunts a Zacks ETF Rank #1.



VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX)



VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF offers exposure to companies involved in semiconductor production and is classified as a fabless. It follows the MarketVector US Listed Fabless Semiconductor Index and holds 23 stocks in its basket. NVIDIA takes the top spot at 19.7% share.



VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF, which debuted in the space in late August, has accumulated $44.5 million in its asset base. It charges 35 bps in annual fees and trades in a volume of 70,000 shares.



YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (SOXY)



YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF is an actively managed ETF that seeks a target annual income level of 12% and capital appreciation via direct investments in a select portfolio of semiconductor companies. NVIDIA occupies the top position in the portfolio with an 18.1% share (read: NVIDIA Regains Momentum on AI Growth: ETFs to Tap).



YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF debuted in December and has gathered $5.1 million in its asset base. It charges 99 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 5,000 shares.



Columbia Semiconductor and Technology ETF (SEMI)



Columbia Semiconductor and Technology ETF is an actively managed ETF that focuses on semiconductor and semiconductor-related businesses that may be poised to benefit from technology innovation and disruption. It holds 28 stocks in its basket, with NVIDIA occupying the second position at 17.7%.



Columbia Semiconductor and Technology ETF has amassed $39.5 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 9,000 shares. It charges 75 bps in fees per year.

Single-Stock ETFs

Risk-aggressive investors could bet on single-stock ETFs with 200% exposure to NVIDIA. These include the T-REX 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF NVDX and the GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL.



Roundhill NVDA WeeklyPay ETF NVW seeks to provide weekly distributions and calendar week returns, equal to 1.2 times (120%) the calendar week total return of NVIDIA shares.

