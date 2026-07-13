AI-Backed Growth Benefits DUOL Amid Expected Rise in Inference Costs

Duolingo, Inc. DOCU delivered first-quarter 2026 earnings of 89 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 12.7%. Revenues rose 27.0% year over year to $292 million and topped the consensus estimate of $288.5 million by 1.2%.

How Is Duolingo Faring?

By the first quarter of 2026, Duolingo reached 56.5 million daily active users (DAU) and 137.8 million monthly active users, with 12.5 million paid subscribers at the year-end, driven by thousands of A/B tests run by an experimentation engine and multiplying AI features.

Management aims at broadening access to AI-powered learning in 2026 as inference costs decline, while ensuring stable ad load to lower friction. Although the 2026 outlook prioritizes user growth over monetization, the combination of large-scale engagement, disciplined testing and a richer feature set creates multiple avenues to reaccelerate monetization beyond 2026.

Duolingo expanded new subjects alongside languages through 2025 and into early 2026. Chess amassed nearly 7 million daily active users less than a year post-launch, and management targets Duolingo Math to become a leading tutor app in 2026 with a parent-paid, supplemental positioning. The plan to introduce more AI experiences is expected to support the top line.

Duolingo, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Duolingo, Inc. revenue-ttm | Duolingo, Inc. Quote

Management will hold ad load flat in 2026 to support free-user growth while targeting to push yield via more direct deals, higher-quality brand advertisers and language-in-learning targeting. This plan preserves engagement while working to move revenues per ad up without adding friction.

DOCU anticipates a share repurchase authorization of up to $400 million in 2026, signaling balance sheet flexibility. Despite a planned investment year, the 2026 outlook targets an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.7%, with the first quarter of 2026 being the highest-margin quarter.

Meanwhile, DOCU witnessed a decline in DAU growth rate through 2025 and expects 20% year-over-year growth throughout 2026. Bookings growth is guided to $1.28 billion and revenues are anticipated to be $1.21 billion in 2026, with top-line growth expected to slow after the first quarter of 2026 and stabilize in the second half.

With AI features shared with a far greater portion of the user base, management expects a lower gross margin in 2026 due to increasing inference costs. The EBITDA margin cadence reflects this, with margins lowering mid-year before kicking back up in the second half. Even as unit costs fall, scaling AI-rich learning increases near-term costs and compresses margins.

We expect uncertainty as A/B testing on pricing and tiering in 2026 grows. While the strategy appears sound, this experimentation may create volatility in average revenue per user and revenue mix, especially as results take time to emerge.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Duolingo currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector include Coherent Corp. COHR, presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Visa V, with a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Coherent Corp has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 46.8%. Coherent Corp delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.

Visa has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%. Visa delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.

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