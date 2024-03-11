AI and Robotics ETF (BOTZ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, GX Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 46.36% from its 52-week low price of $22.26/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

BOTZ in Focus

The underlying Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index invests in companies that potentially stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence, including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles. The product charges 69 bps in annual fees (see: Artificial Intelligence And Robotics ETF).

Why the Move?

The global AI market is forecast to reach a valuation of $305.90 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.83% from 2024 to 2030, according to Statista. The potential of AI to revolutionize global productivity and GDP is immense. Most tech giants are coming up with expansion plans on AI and intend to take the growth momentum forward.

Notably, AI has deeply infiltrated numerous sectors across our society. It has made its mark in healthcare, transportation, entertainment and cybersecurity, transforming and revolutionizing these industries. Increasing corporate spending on AI is also acting as a tailwind for the fund.

More Gains Ahead?

BOTZ might continue its strong performance in the near term with a positive weighted alpha of 42.40, which gives cues of a further rally.

