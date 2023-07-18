AI and Robotics ETF (AIQ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, GX Artificial Intelligence & Tech ETF AIQ is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 63.07% from its 52-week low price of $18.01/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

AIQ in Focus

The underlying Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index seeks to gain exposure to companies positioned to benefit from the development and utilization of AI technology in their products and services, as well as in companies that provide hardware facilitating the use of AI for the analysis of big data. The product charges 68 bps in annual fees (See: all the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF here).

Why the Move?

In 2022, the global artificial intelligence market reached a valuation of 69.25 billion, according to precedence research. The potential of AI to revolutionize global productivity and GDP is immense. Projections by precedence research, indicate that the global AI market will reach approximately $1,871.2 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 39.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has deeply infiltrated numerous sectors across our society. It has made its mark in healthcare, transportation, entertainment, and cybersecurity, transforming and revolutionizing these industries.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund might continue its strong performance given a positive weighted alpha of 43.73.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.