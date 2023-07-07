AI And Bitcoin Companies Unite For Ai4ALL Hackathon To Democratize Artificial Intelligence

AI and Bitcoin companies are teaming up to host the Ai4ALL Hackathon, a month-long event aimed at democratizing artificial intelligence with the help of Bitcoin, Lightning and Fedimint. Organized by Fedi and Stak, the hackathon will take place remotely on the BOLT.FUN and Replit platforms from July 1 to July 31, 2023. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in workshops, coding sessions, tutorials and mentorships led by industry experts from both the AI and Bitcoin ecosystems.

The focus of the hackathon is to explore the integration of decentralized technologies with generative AI to promote access and adoption on a global scale. The organizers believe that this combination can empower individuals and communities, bridging the gap between different regions and creating opportunities for those in challenging environments.

"We’re at a critical moment in the development of generative AI that will help determine whether it is controlled by centralisers, censors, and legacy institutions, or by free and empowered people and communities," said the organizers in a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The event is presented in collaboration with Replit and has garnered sponsorship from companies such as Hivemind Ventures, Spirit of Satoshi, Zebedee and Prem. Additional support comes from Voltage, Lightning Labs, Blockstream, Alby, Bolt.Fun, Lightspark and Base58.

Companies interested in sponsoring projects and prizes can still participate, and those who wish to compete or collaborate can find registration information and updates on the Ai4ALL Hackathon website.

With the collaborative efforts of AI and Bitcoin communities, the hackathon aims to foster innovation and promote the accessibility of AI technology and Bitcoin worldwide.

