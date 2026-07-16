AI Advertising Boom Could Reshape DoubleVerify Growth Trends

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. DV is increasingly tied to where digital advertising is moving next: social feeds, streaming TV and AI-driven media environments.

The company’s core role remains verification and measurement, but its growth story now depends on whether newer products can capture more of the ad dollars shifting into these channels.

DoubleVerify Is Chasing New Ad Channels

DoubleVerify is moving beyond its legacy verification base by expanding in social, connected TV and AI platforms.

Management expects social, streaming TV and AI-driven solutions to rise from less than 30% of total revenues today to roughly 50% over the medium term.

That shift matters because DV currently captures less than 0.5% of digital advertising spend and serves fewer than half of the world’s top 1,000 advertisers.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Quote

AI Could Expand DV's Addressable Market

AI advertising could materially expand DV’s opportunity set. The company has introduced AI SlopStopper, AI Agent ID and verification tools for large language models.

Management estimates ad spending on LLM platforms could exceed $25 billion by 2029, while AI-led ad activity may open access to the nearly $400 billion global search advertising market.

Strategically, this is important because search has historically been less reachable for DoubleVerify’s traditional verification tools.

DoubleVerify Builds Trust for AI Ads

The practical AI opportunity centers on trust. AI SlopStopper is already applied to more than 40% of measured impressions.

The pre-bid version is being tested by six of DV’s largest advertisers and initially helps brands avoid low-quality, AI-generated content on YouTube.

As AI content volume rises, advertisers may need stronger tools to avoid unsuitable environments, fraud and opaque placement quality.

DV Benefits From Social and CTV Shifts

Social remains DV’s strongest near-term engine. Social Activation revenues surged 92% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, accelerating from 62% growth in the prior quarter.

Growth is tied to wider adoption across Meta, TikTok and YouTube. Meta activation reached a $12 million annualized revenue run rate, while Authentic AdVantage on YouTube is expected to generate about $10 million in annual contract value during 2026.

CTV is also gaining traction. CTV measurement volumes rose 28% year over year, supported by products such as Verified Streaming TV and automated Do-Not-Air Lists.

DoubleVerify Still Must Prove the Trend Thesis

The opportunity is promising, but not proven. AI monetization remains early, and the broader business is still showing growth moderation.

First-quarter revenues rose 10% year over year, while full-year 2026 guidance calls for 8%-10% growth. Measured Transaction Fee declined 4% in the first quarter, showing pricing and mix pressure.

Competition also remains intense. comScore, Inc. SCOR remains a relevant peer because it offers overlapping solutions that help advertisers measure campaign performance, but they focus on different core strengths. While DoubleVerify specializes in digital ad verification, comScore specializes in broader audience measurement and media planning. The Trade Desk TTD, a major independent ad-buying platform, is relevant because DV’s products depend on where and how advertisers automate media buying.

How DV's Scores Frame the Trend Bet

The bottom line is that DV has credible exposure to AI, social and streaming TV, but investors still need evidence that these trends can produce durable revenue growth and pricing resilience.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which fits a balanced near-term view rather than a stronger short-term call. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DV has a VGM Score of B, with a Value Score of B and Growth Score of B, indicating a favorable mix of valuation and growth characteristics.

The Momentum Score of F, however, shows that the market is still waiting for harder proof before fully rewarding the long-term trend thesis.

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