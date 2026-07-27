AI Across Sezzle: Can It Help Scale Efficiency and Product Velocity?

Sezzle Inc. SEZL has placed AI across its operating stack, making it part of daily work. The tools support customer service, engineering, underwriting, chargebacks, support quality and business intelligence, helping the company raise output without matching growth in staffing.



The clearest result is in customer support. In the first quarter of 2026, Sezzle’s AI chatbot resolved roughly 60% to 70% of chats without escalation. Automated ticket scoring also helps monitor compliance, service quality and retention signals across a growing user base.



Engineering may offer the larger payoff. Management said about 80% of code is generated with AI assistance and then reviewed by employees. This can shorten development cycles and let a roughly 500-person workforce support more products without building a much larger cost base.



This matters as Sezzle moves beyond Pay-in-4. Pay-in-5 was launched in January 2026, while cash-flow management tools and deposit accounts are expected by the third quarter. AI-supported development can help teams release and refine these products faster while maintaining control over credit, compliance and customer experience.



The financial framework further supports that approach. Management expects revenue growth to outpace spending and continues targeting total revenue less transaction-related costs of 55% to 65%. First-quarter non-transaction operating expenses were 25.3% of revenues, suggesting AI-led productivity can compound as transaction volumes and data increase.

How Are Affirm Holdings and Block Applying AI?

Affirm Holdings AFRM is extending pay-over-time into AI-led commerce through Google Search, Gemini and Stripe’s Shared Payment Tokens. Affirm Holdings also applies continuously learning models to transaction-level underwriting across roughly 27 million active consumers. Affirm Holdings shows how AI can widen distribution while keeping credit decisions and terms controlled.



Block XYZ is using its goose AI platform across engineering, finance, legal and design. Block reported 40% more production code shipped per engineer, while a BNPL risk model took two days rather than a full quarter. With 100% of engineers regularly using AI, Block shows how automation can raise product velocity.

SEZL's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Sezzle have outperformed over the past three months compared with the broader industry and the S&P 500 composite.



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From a valuation standpoint, Sezzle shares have a Value Score of D. Following the share rally, SEZL is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 7.64X, which is at a premium to the industry’s 5.15X.



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Over the past 30 days, estimates for SEZL’s 2026 and 2027 EPS have been revised upward. The figures indicate a year-over-year increase of 42.06% and 25.74%, respectively.



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Sezzle currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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