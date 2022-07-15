AHO’s bounceback proves scandal’s short shelf life

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Who said that reputation was everything in banking? António Horta-Osório is disproving that maxim by resurfacing as a senior adviser https://www.mediobanca.com/en/media-relations/press-releases/mediobanca-nomina-antonio-horta-osorio-senior-advisor.html to Italy’s Mediobanca, just six months after leaving as Credit Suisse chair having breached Covid-19 quarantine rules. Mediobanca boss Alberto Nagel wants him to open doors to European boardrooms with a view to getting the 7 billion euro lender a role on more deals. The group acted as an adviser on 5.4% of mergers and acquisitions with any European involvement last year – a slight decline from 2020, according to Refinitiv data. As the former boss of Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group and Banco Santander’s UK unit, Horta-Osório should be helpful with prospective financial institutions clients.

It’s also a good way for the Portuguese executive to keep busy until something bigger comes along. The tennis lover is building a portfolio of roles, according to a person familiar with his activities. A lack of proven executive talent in European banking may boost his chances of getting a top job again. At least Mediobanca has shown that he’s not untouchable. (By Liam Proud)

