Ahold to cut 300 jobs at Dutch online retailer Bol.com -FD newspaper

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

December 08, 2022 — 12:43 pm EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize AD.AS is planning to cut around 300 jobs at its online subsidiary Bol.com, Dutch newspaper FD reported on Thursday.

The move would reduce the headcount at Bol.com by 10% and is part of a plan to cut costs at the largest online retailer in the Netherlands by around 225 million euros ($237.15 million), the paper said citing an internal company presentation.

Spokespeople for Ahold and Bol could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.9488 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

