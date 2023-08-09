News & Insights

US Markets

Ahold posts Q2 underlying operating income of 904 mln euros

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

August 09, 2023 — 01:49 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize AD.AS on Wednesday reported better-than-expected second quarter underlying operating income of 904 million euros ($992 million).

Analysts had seen the figure at 859 million euros in a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.9113 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.