Ahold posts Q2 underlying operating income of 904 mln euros

AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize AD.AS on Wednesday reported better-than-expected second quarter underlying operating income of 904 million euros ($992 million).

Analysts had seen the figure at 859 million euros in a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.9113 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.