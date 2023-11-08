Ahold Delhaize trims 2023 profit target, flags US margin pressure

By Federica Mileo and Diana Mandia

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize AD.AS trimmed its 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday and flagged margin weakness in the United States, its main market.

European retailers, whose profits have been boosted by the rising cost of everything over the past two years, are seeing their margins squeezed as food price inflation falls while consumers continue to restrain their spending in an uncertain economic environment.

The group, which operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains in the U.S. and the Albert Heijn and Delhaize chains in the Netherlands and Belgium, expects 2023 underlying earnings per share to be slightly below last year's level. It had previously forecast annual earnings in line with 2022.

Margins in the U.S. grew less than expected in the third quarter, Ahold said in a statement, but added it expected this pressure to be transitory and pass in a couple of quarters.

"The reduction in emergency federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, higher interest rates and the resumption of student loan repayments in October continue to weigh on customer sentiment," CEO Frans Muller said regarding the U.S. market.

However, the company raised its 2023 cash flow guidance for the second time this year, citing significant improvements in working capital management by its brands.

It now sees annual free cash flow in a range of 2.2 billion to 2.4 billion euros ($2.35 billion to $2.56 billion), up from a prior guidance of between 2 billion and 2.2 billion euros, last raised in August.

Ahold also said it would launch a 1 billion euro share buyback programme at the beginning of 2024.

($1 = 0.9367 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Federica Mileo in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

