News & Insights

US Markets

Ahold Delhaize to buy Romanian retailer Profi

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

October 30, 2023 — 03:56 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Adds detail from statement

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize AD.AS has agreed to buy Romanian grocery retailer Profi from MidEuropa, it said on Monday.

Ahold will pay an enterprise value of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion) for 100% of the shares, the Dutch-Belgian group said, adding that the transaction is expected to close in 2024.

It will be fully funded by debt, Ahold added.

Ahold said it expects the deal to generate "significant revenue growth and synergies".

"This acquisition provides a strong format fit and complementary customer proposition to Ahold Delhaize's great local brand Mega Image in the Romanian market," Ahold said in a statement.

Profi is a leading groceries retailer in Romania and operates 1,654 stores there.

($1 = 0.9472 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.