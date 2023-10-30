Ahold Delhaize to buy Romanian retailer Profi

Adds detail from statement

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize AD.AS has agreed to buy Romanian grocery retailer Profi from MidEuropa, it said on Monday.

Ahold will pay an enterprise value of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion) for 100% of the shares, the Dutch-Belgian group said, adding that the transaction is expected to close in 2024.

It will be fully funded by debt, Ahold added.

Ahold said it expects the deal to generate "significant revenue growth and synergies".

"This acquisition provides a strong format fit and complementary customer proposition to Ahold Delhaize's great local brand Mega Image in the Romanian market," Ahold said in a statement.

Profi is a leading groceries retailer in Romania and operates 1,654 stores there.

($1 = 0.9472 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho, Editing by Louise Heavens)

