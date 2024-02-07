Ahold Delhaize Teams Up With DoorDash To Enhance Delivery Options

News & Insights

February 07, 2024 — 10:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Grocery retail group, Ahold Delhaize USA, Wednesday announced a new agreement with DoorDash (DASH) to offer an additional on-demand grocery delivery option to the customers of its brands, such as Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, and Stop & Shop, by March.

JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, "The speed and ease of DoorDash and its strong reputation for providing great customer service aligns with the priorities of each of our local brands. We look forward to delivering this new option for customers of our local brands - as well as new customers through DoorDash - and leveraging this partnership to enable our brands as they continue to drive omnichannel growth."

Currently, DoorDash's stock is moving up 3.37 percent, to $116.11 on the Nasdaq.

