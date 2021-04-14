Markets

Ahold Delhaize Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) said that its shareholders adopted its 2020 financial statements and agreed to the proposed 2020 annual dividend of 0.90 euros per common share for the full year.

A final dividend of 0.40 euros per share will be paid on April 29, 2021. It is in addition to the interim dividend of 0.50 euros per share, which was paid on August 27, 2020.

The Shareholders adopted all other proposals on the agenda, including the appointments of Jan Zijderveld and Bala Subramanian as members of the Supervisory Board. PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-appointed as the external auditor of the Company for the financial year 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular