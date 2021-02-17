Ahold Delhaize Q4 Underlying Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported a loss per share of 0.01 euros, for the fourth quarter. IFRS-reported operating margin was 0.1%, impacted by the U.S. pension plan withdrawals. Underlying operating margin was 4.1%, for the quarter. Underlying EPS was 0.53 euros, an increase of 7.3% at constant rates. Fourth quarter net sales were 19.6 billion euros, up 18.0% at constant exchange rates.

The company proposed a cash dividend of 0.90 euros for fiscal 2020, an increase of 18.4% from 2019.

In 2021, the company expects underlying operating margin to be at least 4%. Underlying EPS is anticipated to grow by mid- to high-single digits relative to 2019. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately 1.6 billion euros.

The company is raising its cumulative cost savings target for 2019-2021 to 2.3 billion euros, up from previous target of 1.9 billion euros.

Ahold Delhaize said it remains committed to its dividend policy and share buyback program in 2021.

