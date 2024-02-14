News & Insights

Markets

Ahold Delhaize Q4 Results Down, Sees Flat Underlying EPS In FY24; Lifts Dividend

February 14, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK), a Dutch retail and wholesale holding company, on Wednesday reported weak profit and net sales in its fourth quarter.

Further, the company proposed a cash dividend of 1.10 euros for fiscal year 2023, a 4.8 percent increase compared to 2022, and in line with dividend payout policy.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects underlying earnings per share at around 2023's 2.54 euros, and underlying operating margin of =4.0 percent.

For the fourth quarter, IFRS net income was 451 million euros, down 44.2 percent from 809 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.47 euro, a decline of 42.2 percent from last year's 0.82 euro.

Underlying earnings per share was 0.73 euro, compared to 0.72 euro a year earlier.

Group net sales were 23.02 billion euros, down 1.4 percent from 23.36 billion euros a year ago. Net sales increased 1.9 percent at constant exchange rates.

Comparable sales excluding gas increased 1.8 percent for the Group, with a decline of 1.0 percent in the U.S. and an increase of 6.5 percent in Europe.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.