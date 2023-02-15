Markets

Ahold Delhaize Q4 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Flat Underlying EPS In FY23

February 15, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dutch food retailer Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK) on Wednesday reported that its fourth-quarter net income, on IFRS basis, was 809 million euros, up 27.6 percent from 634 million euros a year ago.

Earnings per share were 0.82 euro, 32.4 percent higher than last year's 0.62 euro.

Underlying income from continuing operations was 707 million euros, an increase of 18.2 percent in the quarter.

Underlying earnings per share were 0.72 euro, up 22.6 percent from last year's 0.59 euro.

Group net sales for the quarter were 23.36 billion euros, an increase of 15.9 percent from prior year's 20.15 billion euros. Net sales grew 8.1 percent at constant exchange rates.

Comparable sales excluding gas increased 9.3 percent in the U.S. and 5.7 percent in Europe.

Further, Ahold Delhaize proposed a cash dividend of 1.05 euros for fiscal year 2022, which is a 10.5 percent increase compared to 2021.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, underlying earnings per share is expected to be around 2022 levels. Ahold Delhaize's Group underlying operating margin is expected to be in line or above 4 percent.

