Ahold Delhaize Q3 Underlying Profit Rises; Increases Full Year EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported that its third-quarter underlying EPS from continuing operations was 0.70 euros, an increase of 31.6% over prior year at actual rates. Underlying EBITDA increased to 1.89 billion euros from 1.57 billion euros.

Income from continuing operations increased to 589 million euros from 522 million euros, prior year. Income per share from continuing operations was 0.59 euros compared to 0.51 euros.

Group net sales increased 9.1% at constant exchange rates to 22.4 billion euros. At actual exchange rates, net sales grew 20.8%. Comparable sales growth excluding gasoline was 7.9%, for the quarter.

The Group increased its full year EPS outlook. It now forecasts low-double-digit 2022 underlying EPS growth versus the prior mid-single-digit guidance. The 2022 free cash flow outlook remains at approximately 2.0 billion euros.

Also, Ahold Delhaize remains committed to its dividend policy and share buyback program. The Group said it is on track to increase full-year dividend within 40-50% payout range, in line with policy. The Group also announced a new 1 billion euros share buyback program to start at the beginning of 2023.

