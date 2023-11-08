Ahold Delhaize Q3 Profit, Sales Down; Cuts FY23 Earnings View; To Buy Back EUR 1 Bln Shares

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK), a Dutch retail and wholesale holding company, on Wednesday reported that its third-quarter net income declined 33 percent to 394 million euros from last year's 589 million euros.

Earnings per share declined 30.7 percent to 0.41 euro from 0.59 euro a year ago.

Underlying earnings per share were 0.58 euro, down 17.1 percent from last year. Underlying income from continuing operations was 557 million euros, a decrease of 19.9 percent.

Group net sales were 21.93 billion euros, down 2.1 percent from 22.41 billion euros a year ago. Net sales grew 2.9 percent at constant exchange rates.

Comparable sales excluding gas increased by 3.1 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now expects underlying earnings per share slightly below 2022 levels, while previously it was expected to be around 2022 levels. The company continues to expect underlying operating margin in line or above 4 percent.

Further, Ahold Delhaize announced it has entered into an agreement to sell FreshDirect to Getir.

The company also announced a 1 billion euros share buyback program to start at the beginning of 2024.

Ahold Delhaize's Strategy Day will be held in the Netherlands in May 2024.

