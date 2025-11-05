Ahold Delhaize Q3 Net Income Rises; Reiterates 2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize (AD.AS) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased to 584 million euros from 372 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.65 euros compared to 0.40 euros. Underlying EBITDA was 1.82 billion euros compared to 1.71 billion euros. Underlying EPS was 0.67 euros, an increase of 8.7% compared to the prior year at actual exchange rates.

Third quarter net sales were 22.5 billion euros, an increase of 6.1% at constant exchange rates and up 2.2% at actual exchange rates. Comparable sales excluding gasoline increased by 2.9%.

Ahold Delhaize reiterated 2025 full-year outlook. Also, the company announced the continuation of annual share buyback program in 2026 for 1 billion euros.

