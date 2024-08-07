Ahold Delhaize Q2 Profit Rises, Confirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK), a Dutch retail and wholesale holding company, on Wednesday reported that its second-quarter net income increased 6.6 percent to 499 million euros from 468 million euros last year.

IFRS earnings per share were 0.53 euro, up 10.4 percent from last year's 0.48 euro.

IFRS results were 143 million euros lower than underlying results, largely due to costs related to the Belgium Future Plan.

Underlying earnings per share were 0.65 euro, an increase of 4.5 percent from prior year's 0.62 euro.

IFRS operating income was 790 million euros, up 9.1 percent from the prior year. Operating margin improved 0.3 percentage points to 3.5 percent. Underlying operating margin was 4.2 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points due to strong performance in both the U.S. and Europe.

Group net sales were 22.35 billion euros, up 1.2 percent from last year's 22.08 billion euros. Sales edged up 0.7 percent at constant exchange rates.

Comparable sales excluding gasoline increased 0.6 percent for the Group, with a decrease of 0.4 percent in the U.S. and an increase of 2.4 percent in Europe.

Online sales increased 3.9 percent.

Further, the company announced 2024 interim dividend of 0.50 euro per share, compared to 0.49 euro per share in 2023, and is in line with the Group's interim dividend policy.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Ahold Delhaize continues to expect underlying operating margin to be 4 percent or higher. Underlying earnings per share is still expected to be at around 2023 levels.

