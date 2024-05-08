News & Insights

Ahold Delhaize Q1 Profit Drops, Sales Edge Up; Confirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK), a Dutch retail and wholesale holding company, on Wednesday reported that its first-quarter IFRS net income fell 8.6 percent to 513 million euros from last year's 561 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.54 euro, compared to 0.57 euro a year ago.

Underlying income per share from continuing operations was 0.59 euro, compared to last year's 0.61 euro.

Underlying EBITDA edged down 0.8 percent from last year to 1.72 billion euros.

Group net sales were 21.73 billion euros, up 0.4 percent from last year's 21.64 billion euros. Net sales grew 1.3 percent at constant exchange rates.

Comparable sales excluding gas increased 1.6 percent for the Group, with an increase of 0.8 percent in the U.S. and an increase of 2.8 percent in Europe.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect underlying operating margin to be 4.0 percent or higher, in line with the company's historical profile. Underlying earnings per share is expected to be at around 2023 levels at current exchange rates.

