Ahold Delhaize plans to spin off online retailer Bol.com

AMSTERDAM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize AD.AS on Monday said it wanted to spin-off its Dutch online retail business Bol.com and to list its shares in the second half of next year.

Bol.com's revenue is expected to double by 2025, relative to the 5.5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) in sales generated this year, Ahold said.

($1 = 0.8726 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

