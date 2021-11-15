US Markets

Ahold Delhaize plans to spin off online retailer Bol.com

Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize on Monday said it wanted to spin-off its Dutch online retail business Bol.com and to list its shares in the second half of next year.

Bol.com's revenue is expected to double by 2025, relative to the 5.5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) in sales generated this year, Ahold said.

