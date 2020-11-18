Ahold Delhaize, Centerbridge Partners To Buy Online Grocer FreshDirect

(RTTNews) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK,AHODF.PK) and Centerbridge Partners agreed to acquire FreshDirect, an online grocer based in New York City. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ahold Delhaize will acquire the majority share and Centerbridge Partners will be a minority equity investor with a 20% stake.

Upon closing of the deal, FreshDirect will retain its brand name, report to a seven-person board, and continue to independently operate out of its facility in New York City.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance.

