Ahold Delhaize Board Plans To Propose Reappointment Of Frans Muller As President & CEO

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) said its Supervisory Board plans to propose the reappointment of Frans Muller as President and CEO and member of the Management Board at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 12 April 2023. Frans Muller became President and CEO on 1 July 2018.

Peter Agnefjäll, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: "We are delighted that Frans will continue as President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, subject to shareholder approval. Since he started in this role in July 2018, the company has continued to build on its strengths. Under Frans' leadership the Leading Together strategy was introduced, which increased its ability to better serve its customers."

